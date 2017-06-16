The Latest: Death of man in police chase a homicide

NEWTON, N.H. — The Latest in the death of a man in New Hampshire following a car chase involving police (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Authorities say a man who led police on a 40-mile car chase from Massachusetts into New Hampshire and died had suffered a gunshot wound to the neck, and that the death was a homicide.

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced the autopsy results for 40-year-old Michael Brown, of Presque Isle, Maine, on Friday.

Authorities said the pursuit late Thursday ended in Newton, New Hampshire, when Brown crashed into a tree. Authorities say Massachusetts state troopers who had pursued Brown then opened fire. Brown died at the scene. No troopers were injured.

MacDonald said more information is expected to be released after the troopers are interviewed.

___

2:45 a.m.

An hour-long police chase that began in Massachusetts has ended in a crash in New Hampshire with the suspect dead.

Authorities say police in Malden initiated the pursuit Thursday night after they recognized the suspect as being wanted in Maine in connection with sexual assault, firearms and stolen motor vehicle charges. As the chase went on, Massachusetts State Police took over.

They say the suspect fired shots at troopers and at one point drove the wrong way on an interstate.

The pursuit ended in Newton, New Hampshire, when the suspect crashed into a tree. Authorities say troopers then opened fire. The suspect suffered a gunshot wound, but it was not immediately clear if he was hit by troopers or if it was self-inflicted.