The Latest: Fire crews battle blaze in northern New Mexico

LA CUEVA, N.M. — The Latest on a wildfire burning in northern New Mexico (all times local):

10:51 a.m.

Firefighters are facing hot, dry conditions as they try to get a handle on a wildfire that has forced evacuations and the closure of a highway through one of northern New Mexico's popular mountain ranges.

Smoke blanketed much of the Jemez Mountains on Friday as the flames marched to the south and east.

Fire officials say crews are feeling good about the safety of the neighbourhoods that were evacuated Thursday, but they're watching for any changes in the wind direction.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

As many as 200 residents had to leave their homes as the fire spread Thursday to more than a square mile near the boundary of the Santa Fe National Forest and Valles Caldera National Preserve.

The preserve remains closed.

Sandoval County sheriff's deputies are escorting residents into the evacuated area to collect pets and gather belongings.

10:18 a.m.

Smoke blanketed much of the Jemez Mountains on Friday as the flames marched eastward. Forecasters are calling for afternoon temperatures near 90 and humidity levels in the single digits.

Fire officials are unsure what sparked the blaze.

As many as 200 residents from subdivisions west of Los Alamos were evacuated Thursday as the fire quickly grew to cover about one square mile near the boundary of the Santa Fe National Forest and Valles Caldera National Preserve.