The Latest: Greek government praises deal with creditors

LUXEMBOURG — The Latest on the deal to get Greece more financial aid (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Greece's government is praising a deal it has reached with the country's European creditors regarding its bailout, saying the final decision had met nearly all of Greece's demands.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said Friday the previous day's agreement with finance ministers from the eurozone countries, known as the Eurogroup, made clear commitments regarding Greece's debt load and supporting growth.