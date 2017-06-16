The Latest: Speaker Ryan visits wounded lawmaker at hospital

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the aftermath of the shooting of a Republican lawmaker and others at a baseball practice this week (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has paid a visit to wounded Majority Whip Steve Scalise at the hospital.

The Friday visit announced by Ryan's staff comes with Scalise in critical condition at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

The Louisiana Republican was shot in the hip Wednesday morning in the baseball practice shooting by an Illinois man with grudges against President Donald Trump and the GOP.

Scalise sustained serious injuries as the bullet travelled through his pelvis and injured internal organs. He's been undergoing repeat surgeries.