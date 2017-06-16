Tip helps nab wanted polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs

PIERRE, S.D. — Polygamous leader Lyle Jeffs' one-year run from justice was ended by pliers, sharp-eyed pawn shop workers and an astute off-duty detective in a small town in South Dakota.

The events leading to Jeffs' capture Wednesday in a lakeside area near the South Dakota-Nebraska state line where he was living out of his truck started a day earlier when a pawn shop owner called police about a man who had come to his shop twice acting nervous and fidgety.

After Jeffs sold two pairs of Leatherman pliers and provided his ID, a suspicious pawn shop employee looked up the name and realized the man was wanted by the FBI.