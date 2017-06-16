Trial of mother of Thai student dissident begins

BANGKOK — Testimony has begun in the trial of a prominent Thai student dissident's mother who faces up to 15 years in prison for writing the word "yeah" in a Facebook conversation about the country's monarchy.

Domestic worker Patnaree Chankij is accused of insulting the monarchy, a crime known as lese majeste. She has pleaded innocent, saying she was just acknowledging what the other person in the chat was saying when he criticized the monarchy.