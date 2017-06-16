US Navy ship collides with merchant ship
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan and says there have been injuries.
In a brief written statement, U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy has requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard.
It said Friday that the USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan. A U.S.
Pacific Fleet said the extent of injuries and damage to the Fitzgerald are "being determined," and the incident is under investigation.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
How a private investigator working for the defence made the Crown’s case against William Sandeson
-
Ottawa man and woman charged with human trafficking offences
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend