US Navy ship collides with merchant ship

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan and says there have been injuries.

In a brief written statement, U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy has requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard.

It said Friday that the USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan. A U.S. defence official said there is flooding in three compartments of the Fitzgerald and there were injuries.