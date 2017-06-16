Virginia man held without bail in Turkish embassy melee case
WASHINGTON — A Virginia man is being held without bond, one of several people accused of taking part in a violent altercation outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington during a visit last month by Turkey's president.
D.C. Superior Court Judge Marisa Demeo ordered 45-year-old Sinan Narin of McLean, Virginia, held Friday. He's charged with aggravated and simple assault.
DeMeo noted a prosecutor's concern the alleged attack took place in daylight despite a heavy law enforcement presence.
Police issued arrest warrants Thursday for a dozen Turkish security agents and two Canadians also accused of attacking protesters.
