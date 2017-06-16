World polio watchdog praises Pakistan for containing polio
A
A
Share via Email
ISLAMABAD — A Pakistani health official says the world polio watchdog has acknowledged Pakistan's efforts to eliminate the crippling disease by December 2017.
Dr. Rana Safdar
Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the only three countries left in the world where polio has not been eliminated.
Pakistan will launch new anti-polio drives in July despite threats from the Taliban who perceive the campaign as part of a Western conspiracy to sterilize Pakistani children.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend
-
Toronto's giant dog fountain a big hit for people and puppies alike
-
Finding needles at Andy Livingstone Park a 'daily occurrence': Vancouver parents
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford