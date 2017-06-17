Eritrea says Qatar has not explained 'hasty' withdrawal
A
A
Share via Email
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Eritrea's government says Qatar has not yet explained why it withdrew 450 peacekeeping troops from the East African nation's contested border area with Djibouti.
Djibouti has accused Eritrean troops of occupying the Dumeira mountain area shortly after Qatar's peacekeepers left earlier this week. Qatar, which is caught up in its own diplomatic clash with other Arab nations, had mediated a territorial dispute between Djibouti and Eritrea.
In a statement sent Saturday to The Associated Press, Eritrea's information ministry says Eritrea has not received any explanation from Qatar on its "hasty" withdrawal, which it said occurred "against the backdrop of a turbulent climate."
Eritrea's top diplomat to the African Union, Araia Desta, says the country has not cut ties with Qatar.
Eritrea has said it wants no confrontation with Djibouti.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
No verdict yet in William Sandeson's first-degree murder trial
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend
-
Nova Scotia to begin pre-primary for some four-year-olds this fall, premier says
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford