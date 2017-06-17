Funeral held for 1 of 2 slain prison guards in Georgia

MCINTYRE , Ga. — Hundreds of mourners are remembering one of two Georgia prison guards killed when two inmates escaped from a prison transfer bus.

WSB-TV reports (http://2wsb.tv/2teEsDx ) that law enforcement officers from around the state joined relatives and friends of Sgt. Curtis Billue for his funeral Saturday at a high school in McIntyre, central Georgia. Billue was 58.

Billue's casket was draped with an American flag for the funeral at Wilkinson County High School. He was remembered as a military veteran and devoted father of two sons.

The funeral of 42-year-old Sgt. Christopher Monica is set for Tuesday in Milledgeville, another nearby community.