Marchers in Madrid urge Spain to take in more refugees
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MADRID — Protesters are marching in Madrid to urge Spain's conservative government to
Braving temperatures that reached 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday, several thousand marchers followed a huge banner that read "We Want To Welcome Them Now! Enough Excuses, No More Barriers" along the Spanish capital's Gran Via street.
Spain has taken in fewer than 10
In February, at least 160,000 people marched in Barcelona to demand the Spanish government