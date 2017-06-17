News / World

58 people missing in London fire presumed dead, police say

Grenfall tower continues to smoulder in this photo captured Thursday, June 15 in London, England.

Getty Images

LONDON — Police in London, England, say 58 people who were in Grenfell Tower are missing and presumed dead in the fire.

More to come.

