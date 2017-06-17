Putin: Former German leader Helmut Kohl moulded his worldview

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin says former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl played a key role forming his outlook on the world.

Meetings with Kohl "to a significant degree changed my own views," Putin told reporters Saturday, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Putin said his first contact with Kohl, who died Friday at age 87, was when he worked for St. Petersburg Mayor Anatoly Sobchak in the early 1990s and Kohl invited Sobchak to visit his residence in the German city of Bonn.

The two men also met privately after Kohl stepped down as chancellor in 1998.