Spain: 5 migrants found dead in drifting boat, 92 more saved

MADRID — Spain's maritime rescue service has recovered the bodies of five migrants who died attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea in a small boat.

The service says Saturday that a passing merchant ship spotted the small boat adrift Friday some 70 miles (113 kilometres ) from Spain's southeastern coast. It said when rescuers reached the boat, they found that all five passengers "apparently from sub-Saharan Africa" were in an "advanced state of decomposition."

The rescue service also says 92 migrants were saved Saturday from three separate boats just east of the Strait of Gibraltar.