Stay put? Deadly London fire puts scrutiny on high-rise rule

NEW YORK — A catastrophic blaze at a London apartment tower has brought new scrutiny to a counterintuitive safety rule for people in tall buildings.

Experts say that in modern, fire-resistant buildings over 15 stories, people should stay in their apartments rather than evacuate if the fire is not in their unit.

That's what residents of London's 24-story Grenfell Tower had been told to do, but the strategy failed Wednesday when flames spread shockingly fast and engulfed the high-rise.

At least 30 people have been reported dead.

Despite that outcome, fire experts say "stay put" is still the best advice — as long as the building has working protections, like sprinkler systems and fireproof doors.