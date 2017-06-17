News / World

Stay put? Deadly London fire puts scrutiny on high-rise rule

NEW YORK — A catastrophic blaze at a London apartment tower has brought new scrutiny to a counterintuitive safety rule for people in tall buildings.

Experts say that in modern, fire-resistant buildings over 15 stories, people should stay in their apartments rather than evacuate if the fire is not in their unit.

That's what residents of London's 24-story Grenfell Tower had been told to do, but the strategy failed Wednesday when flames spread shockingly fast and engulfed the high-rise.

At least 30 people have been reported dead.

Despite that outcome, fire experts say "stay put" is still the best advice — as long as the building has working protections, like sprinkler systems and fireproof doors.

In other fires, people have been killed by smoke while trying to evacuate down long stairwells.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular