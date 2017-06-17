The Latest: 13 injured after Massachusetts ferry crash

HYANNISPORT, Mass. — The Latest on a ferry crash in Massachusetts that left several people injured (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Fire officials have updated the number of people injured to 13 after a high-speed ferry struck a jetty in Hyannisport, Massachusetts, and began taking on water.

The ferry Iyanough hit the jetty and grounded on the rocks at the Hyannis Harbor entrance Friday night. The vessel serves a 26-mile ( 42-kilometre ) route between Nantucket and Hyannis.

Hyannis Fire Capt. Bill Rex told The Boston Globe on Saturday that 56 passengers and crew members were removed from the boat. He said he had no reports of life-threatening injuries.

A Cape Code hospital spokeswoman said the injured had been treated and released by noon Saturday.

___

4:30 a.m.

___

1 a.m.

