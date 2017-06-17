The Latest: Death toll rises to 3 in blast at Colombia mall

BOGOTA — The latest on deadly explosion in upscale mall in tourist district of Colombia's capital (all times local):

8:25 p.m.

Colombian authorities now say three people, including a French woman, have been killed in a powerful explosion at one of the busiest shopping centres in the South American nation's capital.

Officials say nine more people have injuries from Saturday's blast at the upscale Centro Andino in the heart of Bogota's tourist district.

Mayor Enrique Penalosa is calling it a "cowardly terrorist bombing."