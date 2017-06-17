The Latest: Wildfire starts at Los Angeles County lake

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. — The Latest on wildland fires in California (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Fire officials say a wildfire in Los Angeles County quickly grew to a bit more than a quarter of a square mile. But it was not endangering people or homes.

Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Ron Singleton says the fire at Castaic Lake grew "really fast" on Saturday but was in a remote area.

Air and ground crews were fighting the fire, which sent plumes of black smoke soaring above the lake, about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles in the Sierra Pelona Mountains.

___

2 p.m.

Firefighters were gaining control over a brush fire that forced the evacuation of a handful of homes in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Angeles National Forest spokesman Nathan Judy says the Saturday fire led to a mandatory evacuation of roughly five homes in the community of Wrightwood. He says crews were able to clear brush surrounding the fire to stop its spread and that it appeared they had a handle on it.

He says the fire should be contained at around 7 acres and that no homes have been damaged.