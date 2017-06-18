Beyoncé ushers two new stars into the world with the birth of twins

Recording artists Beyoncé and Jay Z have made the world more beautiful with the arrival of their long-anticipated twins.

Multiple news outlets, including US Weekly and People magazines, have confirmed the birth of the newest members of the illustrious Carter family. The news comes only a few days after Beyoncé was allegedly spotted at a hospital in Los Angeles, leading to rampant rumours the babies were on their way.

There has been no official announcement of the news from the music superstars, including details of the twins’ genders, health and names.

Beyoncé first announced her pregnancy in February by sharing a photo on Instagram of her in a sheer green veil, kneeling in front of a cascading floral bush with her hands on her stomach.

“We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes,” the caption read.

Other shots from the maternal photo shoot featured underwater looks, floral head pieces and adorable moments with her five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who is now a big sister times two.