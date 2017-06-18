Iran, China hold joint naval drill in Persian Gulf

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's navy has conducted a joint exercise with a Chinese fleet near the strategic Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf.

The official IRNA news agency said Sunday's drill included an Iranian warship as well as two Chinese warships, a logistics ship and a Chinese helicopter that arrived in Iran's port of Bandar Abbas last week.

It said the scheduled exercise came before the departure of the Chinese fleet for Muscat, Oman. It did not provide further details.

The U.S. navy held a joint drill with Qatar in the Persian Gulf on Saturday.