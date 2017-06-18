Iraqi troops move into Mosul's Old City, last IS stronghold

BAGHDAD — An Iraqi commander says troops are pushing into the last Islamic State stronghold in the country's second largest city.

Lt. Gen. Abdul-Amir Rasheed Yar Allah, who commands army operations in Ninevah province, says Iraqi special forces, the regular army and Federal Police are taking part in the operation to retake Mosul's Old City, which began Sunday.

The IS group captured Mosul when it swept across northern and central Iraq in the summer of 2014. Iraq launched a massive operation to retake the city last October.