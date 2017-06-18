Israel revokes Ramadan goodwill measures after deadly attack

JERUSALEM — Israel's prime minister says he has revoked visitation rights for Palestinians that were approved for the holy month of Ramadan following a deadly attack on an Israeli servicewoman.

Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that preparations are underway to destroy the homes of the attackers and tighten security at the entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem. Three Palestinians armed with knives and an automatic weapon carried out near simultaneous attacks at two locations Friday night. Police Staff Sgt. Maj. Hadas Malka, 23, was stabbed to death.

At his weekly Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu lashed out at Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas for not condemning the attack.