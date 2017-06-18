NewsAlert: Portugal declares 3 days of mourning; forest fire death toll at 62
AVELAR, Portugal — Portugal has declared three days of national mourning as the the death toll from the forest fire rises to 62.
Prime Minister Antonio Costa says it's the biggest tragedy of human life in many years.
Nearly 60 other people were injured, including four firefighters.
A lightning strike is believed to have sparked the blaze.
More to come.
