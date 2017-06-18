Philippine rebels storm police station, seize assault rifles

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine police say communist guerrillas have stormed a police station in a central province and seized a dozen assault rifles and pistols, two-way radios, cash, jewelry and a patrol car.

Regional police Chief Superintendent Cesar Hawthorne Binag condemned the attack by about 50 New People's Army guerrillas Sunday in Iloilo province's Maasin town, saying criminal complaints would be filed against the gunmen.

The rebels claimed responsibility for the 20-minute attack, which they said they carried out without firing a shot to punish Maasin policemen who were allegedly involved in extortion and have failed to take action to stop the spread of illegal drugs and gambling.