Rights group condemns attacks on Vietnamese activists

HANOI, Vietnam — An international human rights group has condemned attacks on Vietnamese bloggers and activists by unknown men and urged the government to carry out impartial investigations and bring those responsible to justice.

New York-based Human Rights Watch in a report released Monday documented 36 incidents between January 2015 and April 2017. In many cases, the assaults took place in plain view of uniformed police who do not intervene, it said.

The report said in many of the cases, the assaults took place in tandem with and seemingly in support of official repressive measures against the activists in question.

The report said there are approximately 110 political prisoners in Vietnam.