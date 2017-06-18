Romania ruling party goes to Parliament to remove premier
BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's ruling party plans to submit a vote of no-confidence against its own government Sunday after it withdrew its support for the prime minister.
Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu has refused to quit, sparking a political crisis.
Grindeanu, in office since January, denies that he has underperformed. He claims the powerful party chairman, Liviu Dragnea, who can't be prime minister because of a conviction in 2016 for vote rigging, wants to install a party loyalist as premier.
Ex-Prime Minister Victor Ponta, an ally of the prime minister, called for talks with Dragnea to resolve the crisis and avoid a no-confidence vote, which he called "an atomic war between the Social Democrats and the Social Democrats."
Ponta said the party in-fighting would benefit President Klaus Iohannis, a political rival, who nominates a premier who is then approved by Parliament.
The Social Democrats and their political allies need 233 votes out of a total of 465 seats to remove the government.
