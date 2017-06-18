The Latest: Lawyer says Trump not under investigation

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the investigation into Russia's interference in the election and ties to Trump campaign associates (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

A member of President Donald Trump's outside legal team says the president is not under investigation, contradicting a recent tweet from Trump.

Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday, attorney Jay Sekulow said the "president is not under investigation by the special counsel." He said Trump's statement on Twitter Friday was specifically in response to a story in The Washington Post about the expanding probe into Russia's election meddling.

The president wrote on Twitter: "I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt." The message apparently referred to Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general whose role leading the federal investigation has become increasingly complicated.

Sekulow said Trump "is not and has not been under investigation."

___

7:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump is beginning his day with a stream of tweets defending his record and lashing out at the investigation into Russian interference in the election.

In a two-part tweet posted before 7 a.m. Sunday, Trump wrote: "The MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN agenda is doing very well despite the distraction of the Witch Hunt."

He continued by saying: "Many new jobs, high business enthusiasm ...massive regulation cuts, 36 new legislative bills signed, great new S.C.Justice, and Infrastructure, Healthcare and Tax Cuts in works!"

"Witch hunt' is how Trump characterizes the probe into Russia's election interference and possible ties to his campaign associates.