The Latest: Portugal forest fire death toll rises to 39
LISBON, Portugal — The Latest on Portugal forest fires (all times local):
8:25 a.m.
Portugal's interior minister says that the death toll in the forest fires raging in the
Interior Minister Jorge Gomes has been quoted as giving the new figure on public broadcaster RTP. Government officials say many of victims died in their cars when flames swept over a road.
About 600 firefighters are fighting blazes that are raging in the Pedrogao Grande area about 150
___
4:35 a.m.
Portuguese radio station TSF says the Interior Ministry has confirmed that 25 people have been killed in forest fires in central Portugal.
