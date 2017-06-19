3 drown, 8 rescued after ship sinks near Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Authorities in Puerto Rico say three people have drowned and eight others were rescued after a ship sank off the island's south coast.
Police said Monday that the victims were a couple in their 70s and their 54-year-old daughter. The family was from the northern town of Vega Baja.
The boat capsized on Sunday off the southern coastal town of Salinas. Police said that apparently the boat's engines became flooded and shut down.