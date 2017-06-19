4 who died among 19 honoured by Carnegie Hero Fund Commission
PITTSBURGH — A Colorado physician who was fatally shot while trying to help his
The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, based in Pittsburgh, announced the winners Monday.
Dr. Kenneth R. Atkinson , 65, ran out of his Centennial home when he heard a
The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission was endowed and founded by the late steel magnate and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, who was inspired by stories of heroism during a coal mine disaster that killed 181 people, including a miner and an engineer, who died trying to rescue others.
The commission investigates stories of heroism and awards medals and cash several times a year. It has given away $39.1 million to 9,953 awardees or their families since 1904.
Three others
Other winners announced Monday, with rescues taking place in the hometown of each winner unless otherwise noted:
—Stephanie Melinda Marino , 35, of Manteca, California, who saved a 27-year-old man from being struck by a train when his vehicle crashed down onto railroad tracks in June 2016.
—Scott B. Keller , 41, of Tecumseh, Michigan, who saved a 7-year-old boy from burning in a townhouse fire in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, in July 2016.
—Robert Sunkel , 25, and Linda Nolan , 45, both of Vero Beach, Florida, who saved a 58-year-old woman from burning after her vehicle collided with a tanker truck in March 2016.
—Robbie Goering-Jensen , 49, of Ashland, Nebraska, saved a 57-year-old man who uses a wheelchair and his 83-year-old mother from burning in a house fire in Omaha, Nebraska, in December 2015.
—Brian G. Bergkamp , 24, of Cheney, Kansas, who drowned trying to help a 26-year-old woman whose kayak went over a dam and overturned in Wichita, Kansas, in July 2016. She survived.
—Brett Bailes , 31, C. Fredric Holbeck , 54, and Dennis Wilson , 66, all of Omaha, Nebraska, who saved an unconscious 28-year-old man from a burning car that was struck by a pickup in February 2016.
—David Blauzvern , 23, of Roslyn Heights, New York; Gary J. Messina , 56, of West Islip, New York; and John J. Green III , 29, of New York City; who saved a man from drowning in the East River in June 2016.
—Louis Daniel Scharold , 72, of Alexandria, Kentucky, who rescued a 48-year-old man from a truck near another burning vehicle that had crashed into it in Grants Lick, Kentucky, in April 2016.
—Dennis Joseph Michel , 46, of Ankeny, Iowa, who drowned helping others try to save a 40-year-old man from drowning in the Lake of the Ozarks in Camdenton, Missouri, in August 2016.
—Robert Conant , 29, of Stoney Creek, Ontario, who helped save a 23-year-old man from falling down the wall of a park ravine in Oakville, Ontario, in April 2015.
—John David Smith , 47, of Snoqualmie Pass, Washington, who saved a 70-year-old woman from burning after her vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle in July 2016.
—Victor M. Ortiz , 41, of Union, New Jersey, who saved a man who fell between the tracks of a commuter train approaching at 60 mph in Secaucus, New Jersey, in August 2016.
