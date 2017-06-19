Afghan official: Gunmen on motorcycle kill district chief

AKBUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says a district chief has been shot and killed in western Nimroz province by gunmen riding on a motorcycle.

Ahmad Arab, spokesman for the provincial governor, says Aqa Mohammad Fazeli was on his way to work when he suddenly came under attack by two gunmen on Monday morning. The killing took place in Zaranj, the provincial capital.

Arab added that Fazeli was the chief in remote Chakhansor district in Nimroz and also a tribal leader in the province.