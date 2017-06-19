Authorities: Teen slain after leaving mosque, man arrested

FAIRFAX, Va. — A 22-year-old man charged with killing a teenage girl after she and her friends left a mosque Sunday is being held without bail.

Darwin Martinez Torres of Sterling was arraigned Monday in Fairfax County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. He was ordered held without bond pending a July 19 court appearance.

Police say the girl and her friends were walking back from a McDonald's in the Sterling area early Sunday when they got into a dispute with a man in a car. Police arrested Torres after a search.

Police said the girl had been participating in overnight activities at a religious institution. The All Dulles Area Muslim Society confirmed in a news release that the teens were affiliated with the mosque.