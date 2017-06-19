News / World

Chicago suspect in playground shooting held without bond

This undated photo provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Department shows Raekwon Hudson. Hudson and two juveniles are charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the shooting at a elementary school playground that left young two children with bullet wounds Friday, June 16, 2017, in Chicago. A visibly angry judge ordered Hudson held in jail without bond during a hearing Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Cook County Sheriff's Department via AP)

CHICAGO — A visibly angry judge has ordered a Chicago man charged in a shooting at a South Side school playground to be held in jail without bond.

Two children were injured in the shooting Friday afternoon outside Warren Elementary School, where classmates were having a picnic.

The stern words from Cook County Judge Peggy Chiampas came during a hearing Sunday. Prosecutors allege 19-year-old Raekwon Hudson was one of three gang members who opened fire on rival gang members outside the playground.

Hudson and two juveniles are charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

At Hudson's hearing, Chiampas lashed out, complaining that children can't even enjoy a picnic without fear of being shot by armed gang members.

