Colombian rebels believed to be holding 3 Dutch journalists

BOGOTA — Leftist rebels are believed to be holding captive two Dutch journalists who went missing in a conflict-ridden area of northeastern Colombia.

The Colombian military said that Eugenio Ernest Marie, 68, and Derk Johannes, 52, were seized Monday by members of the National Liberation Army while out reporting in the volatile Catatumbo region near the border with Venezuela.

Leaders of the ELN negotiating a peace deal with the government said on Twitter they are looking into the report and hoped to have more information on Tuesday.

Authorities have called for the journalists' release and are working with the military to locate the foreigners.

Last year, the ELN held three journalists in the same region for almost a week.