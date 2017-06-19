News / World

Crews battle wildfire that forced Utah ski town to evacuate

Charred trees stand as a wildfire burns along State Route 143, Sunday, June 18, 2017, the primary road to the southern Utah ski town of Brian Head, Utah. Firefighters were hoping to have a blaze near a southwestern Utah ski town 10 percent contained by Sunday. Some 750 residents and visitors have been evacuated. No injuries have been reported. Leah Hogsten /The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY — Crews are battling a wildfire that shut down a highway and forced hundreds of people to flee a ski town in southwestern Utah.

Firefighters say the blaze near the town of Brian Head has destroyed one home and damaged another, with many more homes under threat from the fire that's torched roughly 1 1/2 square miles (2 square kilometres ).

About 750 people have been evacuated from the town and a 15-mile ( 24-kilometre ) stretch of Highway 143 was closed.

Hot weather is expected to be a challenge for firefighters battling the human-caused blaze that grew exponentially over the weekend.

In New Mexico, residents have gone home and a highway that was forced to close through a popular mountain range is back open as firefighters mop up one blaze in the state.

