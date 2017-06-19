Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretive care bill

WASHINGTON — Democrats say they'll begin using procedural moves to slow the Senate's work to protest how Republicans are drafting their health care overhaul behind closed doors.

A senior Democratic aide says the effort will begin Monday evening. It will include trying to force votes aimed at drawing attention to the lack of transparency, such as committee hearings, on the GOP legislation. Democrats will also make floor speeches.

The aide says Democrats will begin slowing work on bills by refusing to let the Senate bypass time-consuming procedural steps, which it customarily does on most legislation.

Republican senators have been meeting privately to craft a bill dismantling much of President Barack Obama's 2010 health care law.