Downed power line ignites gas leak; 40 homes affected

PITTSBURGH — Residents of about 40 homes near Pittsburgh have been forced to stay inside after a downed power line ignited a leaking natural gas line, causing a fire.

A tree downed by lightning is being blamed for knocking down the wire early Monday, just after midnight. Sparks from the downed line then ignited a Peoples Gas line that was leaking.

The gas company shut off the line in O'Hara Township before dawn, but remaining gas in the line continued to burn.