News / World

FBI missed rigged jackpot in 2006 before lottery scheme grew

FILE- This April 6, 2016, file photo released by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa, shows Tommy Tipton. A 2006 inquiry by the FBI into a lottery won by Tiption, a Texas judge, failed to uncover a jackpot rigging conspiracy. A decade later, the inquiry stands out as a missed chance to stop a jackpot rigging scandal that would corrupt the $70 billion lottery industry for years while enriching a tiny group of insiders. The FBI didn't uncover one fact that its informant knew but didn't see as significant: that Tipton's brother, Eddie Tipton, was a lottery industry employee. (Polk County Jail via AP, File)

FILE- This April 6, 2016, file photo released by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa, shows Tommy Tipton. A 2006 inquiry by the FBI into a lottery won by Tiption, a Texas judge, failed to uncover a jackpot rigging conspiracy. A decade later, the inquiry stands out as a missed chance to stop a jackpot rigging scandal that would corrupt the $70 billion lottery industry for years while enriching a tiny group of insiders. The FBI didn't uncover one fact that its informant knew but didn't see as significant: that Tipton's brother, Eddie Tipton, was a lottery industry employee. (Polk County Jail via AP, File)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A 2006 inquiry by the FBI into a lottery won by a Texas judge failed to uncover a jackpot rigging conspiracy that would continue for years.

The FBI opened an inquiry into Fayette County Justice of the Peace Tommy Tipton after an informant reported that Tipton had $450,000 in consecutively marked bills that he was trying to exchange.

Tommy Tipton told the FBI that his odd behaviour was legal: He had won the Colorado lottery but was trying to hide the winnings from his wife.

The FBI believed him and closed its case. But investigators failed to uncover that Tipton's older brother, Eddie, was a lottery programmer who had built the computer that picked the winning combination.

Eddie Tipton has been linked to rigged jackpots in four more states.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular