Indonesian police: 4 foreign inmates escape from Bali prison
BALI, Indonesia — Indonesian police say four foreign inmates have escaped from a prison on the resort island of Bali.
Putu Ika Prabawa, an officer at Bali's Kuta Utara police station, says prison officers became aware of the escape while conducting a morning check of inmates on Monday at the Kerobokan penitentiary in Bali's capital, Denpasar.
Prabawa says it's believed the four men escaped through a 50-by-70-
He identified the four as 33-year-old Shaun Edward Davidson of Australia, 43-year-old Dimitar Nikolov Iliev of Bulgaria, 31-year-old Sayed Mohammed Said of India and 50-year-old Malaysian Tee Koko King bin Tee Kim Sai.