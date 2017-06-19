Indonesian police: 4 foreign inmates escape from Bali prison

BALI, Indonesia — Indonesian police say four foreign inmates have escaped from a prison on the resort island of Bali.

Putu Ika Prabawa, an officer at Bali's Kuta Utara police station, says prison officers became aware of the escape while conducting a morning check of inmates on Monday at the Kerobokan penitentiary in Bali's capital, Denpasar.

Prabawa says it's believed the four men escaped through a 50-by-70- centimetre (20-by-28-inch) hole in a wall that connects to a 15-meter-long (49-foot-long) water tunnel that heads toward a main street.