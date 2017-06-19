Insurer to investigate Montana deck collapse that injured 50

LAKESIDE, Mont. — Police officials say a Montana resort's insurer will investigate what caused a second-story deck to collapse and injure at least 50 people.

Two of those people are in critical condition from Saturday's accident at a memorial service for a firefighter who died in April.

Witness Leslie Dillon says dozens of people gathered on the deck overlooking Flathead Lake after the service ended when the 10-foot high structure fell.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says his department won't investigate the collapse because there wasn't a crime. He says that the cause will be determined by the insurance investigator.