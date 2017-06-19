Liberal groups focus on Ivanka Trump

WASHINGTON — Frustrated with President Donald Trump's administration, liberal advocacy groups have been looking for an ally in his daughter. They haven't had much luck.

In recent weeks, activists have been appealing to Ivanka Trump for help on climate change, international labour conditions and immigration.

But the first daughter, seen as an influential adviser to the president in her own right, largely has sought to stay out of the fray.

Still the efforts underscore the politically charged position she occupies as she seeks to advance a feel-good agenda while avoiding weighing in publicly on her father's more controversial policies.