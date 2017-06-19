News / World

Liberal groups focus on Ivanka Trump

FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump listens as his daughter, Ivanka Trump, speaks at a workforce development roundtable at Waukesha County Technical College in Pewaukee, Wis. Frustrated with her father, liberal advocacy groups are turning some of their focus to first daughter Ivanka Trump. In recent weeks, some activists have tried to pressure Ivanka Trump, appealing for her help on climate change, international labor conditions and immigration. The first daughter, an influential adviser to President Donald Trump in her own right, has sought to stay out of the fray. But the efforts underscore the politically charged position she occupies. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — Frustrated with President Donald Trump's administration, liberal advocacy groups have been looking for an ally in his daughter. They haven't had much luck.

In recent weeks, activists have been appealing to Ivanka Trump for help on climate change, international labour conditions and immigration.

But the first daughter, seen as an influential adviser to the president in her own right, largely has sought to stay out of the fray.

Still the efforts underscore the politically charged position she occupies as she seeks to advance a feel-good agenda while avoiding weighing in publicly on her father's more controversial policies.

The most high-profile campaign directed at the president's daughter has come from New York-based China Labor Watch, which has been investigating working conditions at factories that have made Ivanka Trump products.

