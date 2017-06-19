Mexico arrests suspect in shooting of radio journalist

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities say they have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting of a journalist in the southern state of Guerrero.

The state Prosecutor's Office says Monday in a statement that the person was detained recently on suspicion of attempted murder for the attack on Marcela de Jesus Natalia.

De Jesus Natalia hosts a show on an indigenous radio station in the town of Ometepec. She was shot in the head June 3 as she left the government-owned broadcaster, leaving her in critical condition.

Mexico has experienced a wave of attacks on journalists with at least six slain in the country since early March.