Paris officials: Suspect ‘downed’ after ramming police car on Champs-Elysees
It is unclear if the attacker has been killed or why he drove into the police Monday. The officials weren’t authorized to be publicly named.
PARIS —The French national gendarmerie service says the driver of a car that rammed a law enforcement vehicle has been arrested.
The tweet Monday confirmed an attack had taken place on Paris' famed Champs-Elysees.
Two French police officials have told The Associated Press that the suspected attacker drove into a police vehicle on the Champs-Elysees shopping district in Paris, and is now lying on the ground immobilized. French police say driver of car that attacked gendarme vehicle has been arrested.
The suspect is wearing a white shirt and dark shorts and prone on his stomach on the avenue.
Police ringed the area as tourists and other onlookers gathered.
More coming.