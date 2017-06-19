Prominent Turkish journalists on trial over failed coup

ISTANBUL — The trial has opened in Istanbul against 17 people, mostly journalists, accused of links to last year's failed coup attempt.

Those on trial on Monday include prominent journalist Nazli Ilicak, former newspaper chief editor Ahmet Altan and his brother Mehmet Altan, an economics professor and writer. They are accused of having prior knowledge of the coup attempt and of supporting it.

Turkey blames U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen and his movement for the coup attempt. Gulen has denied involvement.

Ilicak and the Altan brothers are among six jailed defendants. Ten other suspects, including Ekrem Dumanli, the former editor-in-chief of the Gulen-linked Zaman newspaper, are at large and being in absentia. Another defendant is free.