Prosecution, defence rest in trial over Baby Doe's death

BOSTON — Prosecutors and the defence have rested their cases in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her body washed up on a Boston Harbor beach.

Michael McCarthy didn't take the stand in his own defence Monday. Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday.

McCarthy is charged with killing Bella Bond. The girl's mother says McCarthy punched Bella in the abdomen repeatedly until she died in 2015.

McCarthy's lawyer says the mother killed the girl.

A composite image of Bella was shared by millions of people on social media after her body was found in June 2015 as authorities tried to ascertain her identity.