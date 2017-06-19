Prosecution, defence rest in trial over Baby Doe's death
BOSTON — Prosecutors and the
Michael McCarthy didn't take the stand in his own
McCarthy is charged with killing Bella Bond. The girl's mother says McCarthy punched Bella in the abdomen repeatedly until she died in 2015.
McCarthy's lawyer says the mother killed the girl.
A composite image of Bella was shared by millions of people on social media after her body was found in June 2015 as authorities tried to ascertain her identity.
Jurors on Thursday heard McCarthy's recorded interview with police in which he denies killing Bella.