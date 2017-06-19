Prosecutors want German nationalist's immunity lifted

BERLIN — Prosecutors want a German nationalist party leader's immunity lifted so they can pursue an investigation of allegations that she lied under oath.

News agency dpa reported that Ivo Klatte, a spokesman for the state legislature in the eastern Saxony region, said Monday the request for Frauke Petry's immunity to be lifted was made last week. He said a decision isn't expected before the end of August.

Petry is a co-leader of Alternative for Germany, which hopes to enter Germany's national parliament in a Sept. 24 election, and also its top regional lawmaker in Saxony.