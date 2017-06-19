Seattle police shoot, kill woman who reported burglary

Seattle police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman by two officers who responded to a burglary report at her apartment.

Police say the officers went to the apartment Sunday morning, and, at some point, were confronted by a woman armed with a knife. Both officers fired their weapons, killing her.

Police say children inside the apartment were not injured.

Relatives told The Seattle Times that the woman was pregnant and had mental health issues.

Police on Monday released audio of the officers discussing a previous encounter with the woman before they reached the apartment. The woman can be heard telling the officers the door was unlocked. Toward the end, the officers could be heard yelling "get back" and "we need help" and then gunfire erupted.