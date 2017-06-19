Supreme Court rules in favour of Alabama death row inmate
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has ruled in
The justices divided 5-4 Monday in siding with inmate James McWilliams. He did not have his own expert when he was convicted of raping and killing a convenience store clerk in Tuscaloosa.
The justices had previously decided that poor defendants whose mental health might be a factor in the criminal charges they are facing have a right to an expert's evaluation.
Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the court that McWilliams' mental health assistance "fell far short" of what the earlier case required.
The decision could also affect two Arkansas inmates on death row.