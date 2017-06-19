The Latest: 6 Central Europe nations vow unity on migration
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WARSAW, Poland — The Latest on Europe migration issues (all times local):
4 p.m.
The countries — Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia — have created a grouping called the Central European
Among the group's goals is that all migrants who want to apply for asylum in EU countries have to do it in
Austrian
___
1 p.m.
Poland's prime minister says that heavily-criticized remarks she made last week at Auschwitz weren't about refugees as many people assumed.
Beata Szydlo told the wPolityce
Szydlo said last week during a memorial observance at Auschwitz that "in today's restless times, Auschwitz is a great lesson showing that everything must be done to protect the safety and life of one's citizens."
The comments were widely understood as a
That position prompted the European Commission to launch legal action last week against Poland, along with the Czech Republic and Hungary.